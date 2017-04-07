7 Surefire Ways Social Media Can Ruin Your Life

Social media has become a part of our daily life and many of us cannot do without it. What you don’t know is that your addiction to social media is affecting your lives negatively. Read on to know how social media can ruin your life. We urge you to perhaps cut down on the hours you spend on social media - twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
1. Overthinking emoticonsSome persons while interacting or chatting with someone, and they share an emoticon; they begin to give all sorts of meanings and interpretations to it. It is funny that Just because of an emoticon, they get themselves all worked up and worried. Why? It is just an emoticon.
2. Checking/updating every secondYou have become so attached to Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat that you are checking and updating them every second. The day you don’t access your accounts because you don’t have data, you become hysterical and irrational. It is not a matter of life and death.
3. Bragging about likes, followers and commentsThe number of likes, followers and comments you have has become a thing to brag about and show off. The rule is that the more followers you have, the more traction and engagement you get. True, you do not have to boast about it. Some people go as far as buying likes, followers and even comments.
4. Posting without thinkingMany of us have converted social media to an abuse platform. A place where we criticize and troll people. As a result, more and more people are in trouble because of what they shared and said on social media. Presently, a popular US based Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo is being charged to court because of the content she shared on social media. Always, think before you share.
5. Making up just because you want to share pix on InstagramThis is peculiar with girls. They do not have anywhere to go but they dress up, apply makeup and take beautiful pictures just to post on Instagram or Facebook. It is ridiculous.
6. Staying Up LateWe all do this. We spend hours flying from one social media platform to another. Meanwhile, we are very sleepy but we still continue browsing. Surprisingly, they sleep off while on twitter or WhatsApp. Hence, many of us don’t get enough sleep because of social media.
7. Seeking social media validationSeeking social media validation can lead to depression. This is because you wait for others to give you approval for your life activities. If you don’t get the desired response, you become depressed. You should stop seeking social media validation and live your life.
Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.
No comments
Post a Comment