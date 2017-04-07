Buhari Approves Boards For Education Agencies

National Universities commission (NUC) – Prof. Ayo Banjo

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) – Chief Emeka Nwajiuba

National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration – Dr. Ekaete Obon Okon

Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) – Dr. Mahmud Mohammed

National Library of Nigeria (NLN) – Prof. Zainab Alkali

National Examination Council (NECO) – Dr. Abubakar Saddiq

National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC)- Dr. Gidado Bello Akko

National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE) – Prof. Gidado Tahir

National Business and Technical Education Board (NABTEB) – Prof. Leonard Karshima Shilgba

Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) – Prof. Adamu Baikie

National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE)- Alh. Maigari Dingyadi

National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) – Sen. Mallam Kaka Yale

National Mathematical Centre (NMC) – Prof. Buba Bajoga

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) – Dr. Emmanuel Ndukwe

National Institute of Nigerian Languages (NINLAN) – Chief N. N Nnabuchi

Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) – Chief Paul Unongo

Nigerian French Language Village (NFLV) – Prof. Saliba Mukoro

National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) – Prof. Modupe Adelabu

Nigerian Arabic Language Village (NALV) – Prof. O Oladusi

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the boards of 19 parastatal agencies under the Federal Ministry of Education.Members of the board will run for a period of four years in the first instance.In making the appointments, the President took into cognizance of the provisions of the respective legislation with respect to composition, competence, credibility, integrity, federal character and geo-political spread.The Boards, consisting of the Chairmen and Members, will be inaugurated on a date to be announced soon.The Director (Press),in the Ministry of Education, Mr. C. P Ihuoma, listed the agencies and their Chairmen are as follows: