CAC extends manual business registration in Abuja, 5 states

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has extended manual registration of corporate bodies in Abuja and five states to May 15 to ensure a smooth transfer to complete online registration.The states are Lagos, Rivers Enugu, Kano and Katsina states.The commission had earlier announced in March that it would end manual registration of companies, business names and incorporated trustees in Abuja and the five states, with effect from April 28.Godfrey Ike, CAC Head of Public Affairs, said in a statement in Abuja on Friday that “the extension has however, become necessary to allow for a seamless and smooth transfer of the commission’s enterprise and database servers to a Tier-Three Data Centre.’’Ike said that the data centre “will guarantee uninterrupted availability of services at all times and make registrations cheaper, faster and more convenient’’.