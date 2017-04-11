Fire Guts FAAN Headquarters

The headquarters of Federal Airport Authority (FAAN), Lagos is on fire.Twitter accounts say that members of staff FAAN took to their heels as fire razes.Baba ibeji in view‏ @oladapoyusuf said that the fire started from the Audit unit of FAAN.Fire brigade is battling to contain the fire before it ‘gets out of hand’Another tweet by Olayinka Okelana‏ said the huge fire has caused traffic jam at the terminal two of the Murtala Muhammed Airport.An official of National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, identified as Frank, said the Audit unit of FAAN was heavily affected by the fire.