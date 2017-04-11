Iran registers candidates for presidential election

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

The first phase of Iran’s presidential elections got under way on Tuesday with candidates registration at the Interior Ministry in Tehran.The four-day registration process will be followed by committee deliberations to decide which candidates fulfil the necessary requirements and ideological criteria for the May 19 election.Report says a final list of candidates may take weeks to appear.The approved candidates would then launch their nationwide election campaigns on May 11.Observers expect a three-way race between reformist candidate President Hassan Rowhani, conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi, and hardliner, Hamid Baghaei.The other candidates that have yet to be known stand only a slim chance.Over 55 million Iranians aged 18 or older are eligible to vote in the election. (dpa/NAN)