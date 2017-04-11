Iran registers candidates for presidential election

|Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei
The four-day registration process will be followed by committee deliberations to decide which candidates fulfil the necessary requirements and ideological criteria for the May 19 election.
Report says a final list of candidates may take weeks to appear.
The approved candidates would then launch their nationwide election campaigns on May 11.
Observers expect a three-way race between reformist candidate President Hassan Rowhani, conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi, and hardliner, Hamid Baghaei.
The other candidates that have yet to be known stand only a slim chance.
Over 55 million Iranians aged 18 or older are eligible to vote in the election. (dpa/NAN)
Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.
No comments
Post a Comment