Ladies: 5 Fashion Tips For Clubbing to Avoid Being Harassed

Clubbing in the night changes people. It is the time they go wild because they want to indulge. They do not really care about what they do as far they are enjoying themselves. This is one major reason why you should be conscious of the way you dress to the club. But this not the case. We are less concerned about what we wear to night parties. And of course, in the club, you meet all sorts of people from the gentleman, to the tipsy, sexually aroused and the foul-mouthed amongst others. Each one of them may be nice people during the day but in the night they are hawks searching for preys. You do not want to fall prey. This said it is no gainsaying to add that you may still be harassed if you appear to dress well. The fashion tips shared below will only reduce your chances of getting harassed.
Wear something you are comfortable inIt is important for you to wear in what you are comfortable in. For example, don’t wear dresses that won't allow you to dance or that will keep you rooted to a spot as you cannot move around. You will just have a miserable night.
Don’t show too much skinThere are some ladies who can’t wear an attire without showing off their skin. Skin, in this case, means cleavages. If you want to, do it strategically in such a way that it is not too obvious. You don’t want to draw unnecessary attention.
Ditch your handbag for a small one and wear flatsYou don’t need to carry all those your big handbags to the club. Look for a small bag in which you can keep your valuables. Also, try as much as possible to wear flats. This will enable you to easily escape if something nasty or unsavory is about to happen.
Do away with coloured hair and piercingsThe way you dress sometimes sends a lot of signal to others about who you are. You don’t want to go to the club wearing red, blue, yellow or green hair. You didn't stop there, your nose, eyes, navel and ears are pierced. Obviously, you are inviting men to pick on you.
Know the club and the cityBefore you go to a club, you should find out if they have a dress code or not. Fortunately, many clubs do not have in Lagos. Regardless, it will not be out of place to still get this information. In addition, you should know the city. For example, you cannot dress to a club in Kano or Kaduna the way you do in a city like Lagos.
