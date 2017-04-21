Man Utd, Britain Mourn Dead Nigerian Fans

Manchester United FC of England(Man U) has sent condolences to the families of football fans who died while watching Thursday night’s UEFA Europa League match against Anderlecht.
No fewer than 30 people died in Calabar after an electricity cable fell on the roof of the viewing centre where they were watching Manchester United versus Anderlecht on Thursday night.
“Our thoughts go out to the Manchester United fans, their friends and families affected by the tragedy yesterday in Calabar, Nigeria,’’ the club wrote on its Twitter handle on Friday.
The condolence message was not posted on the club’s website.
The British High Commission in Nigeria added: “Our deepest sympathy for the loss of lives in Calabar during a Europa League football match between.”
The Nigerian Police contradicted earlier reports on the tragedy.
The police said the incident was the result of an issue with an electrical transformer at the viewing centre in which the fans had gathered.
A police statement said: “Around 10pm we were called that an incident that has happened so immediately our men went there.
“Until this morning we have about seven persons dead, we have 10 that have been admitted to hospital and another one in intensive care.
“According to the information we gathered the high tension electric cable that was very close to the viewing centre fell on the building.”
According to the News Agency of Nigeria correspondent, 30 persons died in the incident.
