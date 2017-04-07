Nollywood undergoing `revolution,’ – Edochie

Mr Linc Edochie, Actor, Writer and Director, has said that Nigeria’s film industry, popularly known as Nollywood was undergoing `a revolution’, to enable it compete globally.Edochie made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.He made the remark on the sidelines of the ongoing five-day Intermediate Sandwich Course, organised by the Charisma Broadcast Film Academy (CBFA).According to Edochie, change is known to be difficult and most people cannot accept it as they come, but it is necessary for development.“Nollywood is already revamped, because there is a revolution and revival going on.“And you know is not what people easily accept, especially when it is misinterpreted, it can misconstrue the whole intention.“There are people in the industry who may not easily welcome some of the latest trends in film-making and the education that goes with it, like in Lagos, Asaba and Abuja among others.“But when is geared toward turning the industry into a much better one , like a more fertile ground, by creating a better opportunity for people, then it should be welcomed.“We have people who are setting up academies and organising programmes like this to train the upcoming ones, because right now, is getting more competitive out there,’’ he said.Edochie noted that it was in that same light that the organisers of the CBFA programme saw the need to initiate the sandwich course.The programme was aimed at educating the upcoming ones, interested in making a career in Nollywood.“Though I learned a lot from my father, being an icon in the industry, but we did not have such programmes organised for us.“Maybe because the industry was young at the time.“But now, there is a need to do that because it is getting fiercely competitive, if we are going to have the next generation of performers that will go out there and show their skills!“They have to pass through the necessary tutelage; five days might not be enough, but we did it in a condensed clash course manner.“Some people were not privileged to be in this kind of programme, but I tell them that it was an added advantage.“But that apart, when you have an opportunity, be serious about it.“ Show some commitment and consistency, and your confidence will show the measure of your competence,’’ he said.Edochie further disclosed that some foreign companies were interested in Nollywood, but when that happens, those with tenable certificates would benefit from the partnership.“A director friend of mind said authoritatively that there are foreign companies that are coming to start partnering with Nollywood.“And when that happens trust me, there will be some sort of separation of `sheep from goat’.“So, if you have some added advantage over somebody, who has not gone through the rudiments, is only natural.“Because talent alone will not sustain you.“You have to constantly upgrade knowledge, and what is knowledge? Knowledge is knowing that you have an edge over others,’’ he said.