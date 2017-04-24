Senator assures Nigerians on PIB passage

Senator Clifford Odia

Sen. Clifford Odia (PDP-Edo Central) on Monday said that the Senate would soon pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).Odia gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Auchi, headquarters of the Etsako-West Local Government Area of Edo.The lawmaker assured the people of the Niger Delta that the senate was working assiduously to ensure that the people of the South-South geo-political Zone heave some sigh of relief, with the passage of the bill.“There are so many of them, but talking about the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), that would be passed very soon. That has to do with the operations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and their subsidiaries.“And of course, as a Senator from the Niger Delta, who believes that the bill is indeed very important to our people, for the oil industry to become very well structured, so that our people can benefit maximally, that is the very one that is so dear to my heart,’’ he said.Odia said that the passage of the bill is to give way for proper restructuring of the industry, adding that the people of Niger Delta would benefit maximally from it.“The bill seeks to address all governance-related issues in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.“We need an NNPC that will be smooth and commercially oriented, that can run efficiently and make money,” he said.The lawmaker said that the country cannot afford any further delay in its efforts at reforming the oil and gas industry, saying that it was therefore expedient to pass the bill.“I am very much sure that the bill will be passed in record time so that the people of the Niger Delta can get a sign of relief so that all those problems with oil production would be reduced.“This will give way for the development of the region,’’ he added.