UCL Semis: Real Madrid to Face Atletico, Monaco vs Juventus

Football fans will be treated to a Madrid derby in the UEFA Champions League semi-final as defending champions Real Madrid have been drawn against their home rivals Atletico Madrid.The first leg will be held at Santiago Bernabeu while Vicente Calderon will hold the second leg. The two teams met in the competition in the final in 2016.In the second semifinal, AS Monaco will take on Juventus with the first leg being held at the Stade Louis II.Dates for the semi-final fixtures have also been confirmed:2 May: Real Madrid v Atlético3 May: Monaco v Juventus9 May: Juventus v Monaco20 May: Atlético v Real MadridReal Madrid and Juventus are the last unbeaten teams left in the competition, with identical records of seven wins, three draws. They have been kept apart so if both get through unscathed one of them would become only the seventh team to lift the trophy undefeated in the UEFA Champions League era: Marseille (1992/93), AC Milan (1993/94), Ajax (1994/95), Manchester United (1998/99) Barcelona (2005/06) and Manchester United (2007/08).It’s a big IF though, UEFA said on its website.The final will take place on June 3 in Cardiff, Wales.Real Madrid, aiming to win Europe’s premier club competition for a 12th time, beat German champions Bayern Munich 6-3 on aggregate to reach the last four.Atletico, meanwhile, ended the fairytale run of English Premier League champions Leicester in Europe, edging the Foxes 2-1 over two legs.Juventus claimed an impressive 3-0 aggregate win over Barcelona while Monaco defeated Borussia Dortmund 6-3.