U.S. Military helicopter crashes, kills one

One crew member died and two others were injured after a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter crashed at a golf course in Leonardtown, Maryland, during a “routine training flight” shortly before 2 p.m. EST today, officials told ABC News.The survivors, in critical and serious condition respectively, were transported to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, the Army said.The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the Army said.“We are deeply saddened by this loss within our community,” said Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington.“Our condolences go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy, and our team is focused on supporting them during this difficult time.”The UH-60 Blackhawk, from the 12th Aviation Battalion, was stationed at Davison Airfield in Fort Belvoir, Virginia.