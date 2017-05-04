36 Ships With Petrol, Food Expected in Lagos Ports

Thirty-six ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive in Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos from May 4 to May 29, according to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).NPA said they are bringing into the country items such as buck wheat, bulk gypsum, bilk salt, general cargo, base oil, frozen fish, petrol and bulk corn.The ships are also bringing in containers laden with assorted goods.According to the NPA, eight others carrying bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel and petrol had arrived the ports, waiting to berth.About 20 other ships are also at the ports discharging empty containers, bulk wheat, frozen fish, bulk diesel, soya beans and aviation fuel.Others are bulk corn, yellow maize, bulk gas, bulk fertiliser, bulk sugar, containers and petrol.It will be recalled that NPA on Wednesday said four ships laden with petrol are waiting to berth in Lagos ports.Seventeen others are discharging general cargoes, buck wheat, yellow maize, frozen fish, soya beans, diesel, empty containers, base oil and bulk gas.It reported that two others would berth with aviation fuel and bulk fertiliser.Thirty five laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods, are expected to arrive in Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos from May 3 to May 22.NPA said that the expected ships were carrying bulk wheat, containers, base oil, bulk corn, bulk sugar, general cargoes, bulk fertiliser, bulk gypsum, frozen fish and petrol.