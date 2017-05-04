Banky W’s Engagement to Adesua Etomi Electrifies Social Media

Banky W and Adesua Etomi: the romantic photo that went viral





Adesua

Similarly, Nollywood veteran, Sola Sobowale who played the role of Adesua’s mother in the movie “The Wedding Party,” expressed gladness over the engagement.



Sobowale on her Instagram handle, solasobowale extolled God for bringing the two together.



She described Banky as the sweetest, kindest and honest person who is determined and knows what he wants in life



When God says yes, nobody can say no!



“My Banky, my one and only Banky,.. Let me tell you, you did not fail in case. You were brave and took this bold step many always seem to run away from,’’ she said.



Also, Sobowale recalled the conversation she had with Adesua while onset of the movie.



“Omo mi, my Adesua, I remember the conversation we had about finding ‘the one’. Funny thing is I saw this happening after seeing you both together on set. I am not sure what it was, but I was moved. I just decided to keep it to myself and simply pray for you.



“May God bless your union. As you both join together, you become stronger, greater and incredible forces. May you always find joy and solace in one another.



“No one and I repeat NO one shall ever get in the midst of both of you. You shall bless nations with this union. You shall inspire the world with your union. You shall live in eternal happiness for the rest of your lives.



Most of all, the love you share for one another shall ever flourish in the name of Jesus! Amen!!! I am so happy for you my darlings! Congratulations to you both.



Jude Okoye, a brother to PSquare took to his social media page @judeengee to congratulate Banky W, “coman wake me up! Wow, congrats bro, I still never believe sha till I see wedding IV and asoebi.’’



Mo Abdul, a popular TV personality could not also hide her joy for the latest engaged couple, when she took to her social media page @moabdul to express her feelings.



“Dear Adesua and Banky, I am so happy for you. You guys are truly made for each other. Congratulations on your engagement. May God Almighty bless your union. Hugs and kisses.’’



Clarence Peter, an award winning video director was among the Nigerian celebrities that congratulated the couple.



He commented on his social media page, @cleranceshotit “big congratulation bro, may God bless you both with wisdom, patience and love.’’



Popular comedian, Helen Paul took to her social media handle @itshelenpaul to gave her comment, “Knowing who you are in Christ Jesus, helps you enjoy life. Congratulations.’’



Nollywood diva, Omotola Ekeinde on her twitter handle @realomosexy said, “Wow! From Captain Ekeinde and I, he says to tell you Ehen…! Lol.’’



Another talented actress, Chioma Okpotha was happy as she congratulated the couple, “L.O.VE. S.O. B.E.A.U.T.I.F.U.L Congratulations.



Rapper and YBNL boss, Olamide also commented @baddosneh “Congrats to the OG Mr Wellington baba o ariyin oh hey hey enowalowo hey hey…’’



Also, Super Producer and Marvin Records boss, Don Jazzy hilariously reacted to the engagement of the love birds “Kai. Aye mi te mi ba mi.” Maybe I need to act first. Who wee act film with me now ooo?.’’



In a related development, Editor in Chief and Publisher of Genevieve Magazine, Mrs Betty Irabor took to her twitter page to commend celebrities for keeping their weddings and engagements secret.



She wrote @BettyIrabor; “So happy about this new trend where celebs spring engagement and wedding surprises.. I hope the trend catches fire. Less shared the better!”



Celebrities across the country’s entertainment industry on Wednesday took to social media to congratulate R and B sensation, Bankole Wellington also known as Banky W on his engagement to Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi.Ace actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo popularly called RMD who played the role of Banky’s father in the blockbuster movie “The Wedding Party,”’ also joined an array of celebrities to congratulate the duo.RMD who took to his Instagram handle, Mofedamijo to felicitate with the duo wrote: “my babies, your love brings happiness to my spirit and tears of joy to my heart.I’m proud of the man you @bankywellington are and you my sweetheart @adesuaetomi are one of the few young people who give me hope in this generation.That both of you know Christ the way you do and love him with your hearts is such a joy.Now that we’ve gone public, let’s go wild with the wedding planningPapa bear is proud of you both. God bless this union.”