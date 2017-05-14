Butchers’ election causes meat scarcity in Yola

Many households in Yola on Saturday faced scarcity of fresh meat as butchers abandoned abattoirs to elect officers for their union.The election forced the butchers to stay out of work on Saturday, causing scarcity of meat.News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the butchers abandoned the abattoirs and trooped to Lamido cinema, Yola, venue of the election.More than 150 cattle, goats and sheep are slaughter daily at the Yola abattoir, which was deserted Saturday.One of the butchers, Ali Musa, told NAN that they placed high premium on the election, hence the resolve of every member to suspend business for the day.Musa said they had informed their major customers, particularly operators of restaurants, that business will be shut.He promised that they will involve the media to sensitise the public in the future.“We are sorry about the inconveniences caused by this development and will try to avoid it next time,” he said.NAN reports that many households who went to buy meat in various markets and spots in the metropolis were disappointed.“I am shocked at what is happening today; I went to many places but no meat, before someone finally told me at Jimeta market that there was no meat in the whole town due to butchers election,” Hussaini Umar, a civil servant said.A woman, Jennifer Martins, said advised the butchers to alert the public of their decision to abandon their business in the future to enable people to make contingency arrangement.“Many people like me kept wondering, looking for meat, not knowing that butchers are not in business today.“Next time they should alert the public on such decision,” Martins said.NAN however reports that some handful of butchers who had remnants of previous day’s meat, capitalized on the situation to make brisk business.“I have voted and that is why I brought out the remnant of yesterday’s meat I kept in the fridge, to sell.“Any meat you see being sold in few places today, is the left-over of yesterday’s meat,” a butcher who simply identified himself as Yaya, said.Yaya also observed that the scarcity would affect many “Suya” joint as well as cause dull business in night clubs.