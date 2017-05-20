Responsive Ad Slot

Italian Masters: Djokovic Slays Dominic Thiem

Novak Djokovic has sent signals that he has regained his form when he ruthlessly dismissed Dominic Thiem, 6-1 6-0 to qualify for the Italian Masters final in Rome.

He will meet Alexander Zverev who had earlier defeated American John Isner in three sets, 6-4 6-7 6-1.

Thiem had on Friday defeated Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic crushing of Thiem was significant as the World Number 2 had earlier in the day, in a rescheduled quarter-final match, battled past Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro 6-1 6-4 .

