Italian Masters: Djokovic Slays Dominic Thiem

|Djokovic: ruthless with Thiem
He will meet Alexander Zverev who had earlier defeated American John Isner in three sets, 6-4 6-7 6-1.
Thiem had on Friday defeated Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.
Djokovic crushing of Thiem was significant as the World Number 2 had earlier in the day, in a rescheduled quarter-final match, battled past Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro 6-1 6-4 .
Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.
No comments
Post a Comment