FIRS seals popular Bolingo hotel

Bolingo hotel: Front view

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has sealed Bolingo Hotel in Abuja over property variation of about N320 million and non-remittance of Value Added Tax (VAT) of N20 million.A reliable source disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja“ It is FIRS that sealed the hotel, I learnt that the hotel is owing in a property variation and remittances of VAT.“ The hotel is owing property variation of about N320 million and VAT of about N20 million,” the source said.In the last quarter of 2016, the Bolingo hotel was sealed by FIRS over tax evasion.(NAN)