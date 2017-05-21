Responsive Ad Slot

Latest

Sports

Relationship Matters

Opinion

Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s Hubby, Gets New Lover

Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s hubby, gets new lover
Lanre Gentry and Temi
Lanre Gentry, the estranged husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is moving on with his life, and reconciliation with Mercy Aigbe, may have been foreclosed.

In his Instagram private account on Saturday, Gentry who was docked at a magistrate court in Ikeja Lagos for wife battery recently, posted the photograph of himself and another beautiful lady.

His simple caption for the Black and White photo speaks volume: ‘Temi My Love”. He left the rest for the imagination.

Lanre Gentry, with Mercy Aigbe
Lanre Gentry, with Mercy Aigbe
The post has been generating comments, especially on a parody Instagram account #lanregentry:

ebbiekikzarrrh, wait ooo, now now he aidy has a new love? is he not planning to work things out with mercy Aigbe?

goldenperpyIssa ok

tolyet4Chai..wonders shall never end

puriluvlasexyCongratulations sir,continue

usmanashafe@ebbiekikz so if a woman send ur brother go kirikiri for 7 days, u go advice ur brother to work things out with her abi?

Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.

No comments

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)