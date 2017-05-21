Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s hubby, gets new lover

Lanre Gentry and Temi





Lanre Gentry, with Mercy Aigbe

The post has been generating comments, especially on a parody Instagram account #lanregentry:



ebbiekikzarrrh, wait ooo, now now he aidy has a new love? is he not planning to work things out with mercy Aigbe?



goldenperpyIssa ok



tolyet4Chai..wonders shall never end



puriluvlasexyCongratulations sir,continue



usmanashafe@ebbiekikz so if a woman send ur brother go kirikiri for 7 days, u go advice ur brother to work things out with her abi?



Lanre Gentry, the estranged husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is moving on with his life, and reconciliation with Mercy Aigbe, may have been foreclosed.In his Instagram private account on Saturday, Gentry who was docked at a magistrate court in Ikeja Lagos for wife battery recently, posted the photograph of himself and another beautiful lady.His simple caption for the Black and White photo speaks volume: ‘Temi My Love”. He left the rest for the imagination.