Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s hubby, gets new lover

|Lanre Gentry and Temi
In his Instagram private account on Saturday, Gentry who was docked at a magistrate court in Ikeja Lagos for wife battery recently, posted the photograph of himself and another beautiful lady.
His simple caption for the Black and White photo speaks volume: ‘Temi My Love”. He left the rest for the imagination.
|Lanre Gentry, with Mercy Aigbe
The post has been generating comments, especially on a parody Instagram account #lanregentry:
ebbiekikzarrrh, wait ooo, now now he aidy has a new love? is he not planning to work things out with mercy Aigbe?
goldenperpyIssa ok
tolyet4Chai..wonders shall never end
puriluvlasexyCongratulations sir,continue
usmanashafe@ebbiekikz so if a woman send ur brother go kirikiri for 7 days, u go advice ur brother to work things out with her abi?
