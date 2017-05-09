NCWS says release of 82 Chibok girls “act of seriousness”

Mrs Gloria Shoda, NCWS boss: Rates Buhari’s govt. high following release of 82 Chibok girls

The National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS), has commended the Federal Government for securing the release of 82 adopted Chibok school girls.A statement signed by the President of NCWS, Mrs Gloria Shoda, said the release was an act of commitment and seriousness in the part of the government.“On behalf of members of NCWS, staff and mothers in Nigeria, I heartily congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and Nigerians on the release of 82 Chibok girls.“We were overjoyed by the news of this feat announced over the weekend. This could not have happened at a better time following the reiteration of government’s commitment a few weeks ago.“The NCWS commends the Nigerian military as well as local and international organisations that participated in negotiations which led to the return of the girls”, she said.Shoda called on charitable organisations in and outside Nigeria interested in justice for the Chibok girls and their families to align with the government to advocate for the freedom of the remaining girls.“Twenty one Chibok girls were released last year by this administration. We are delighted that we have a government and a military establishment that take issues seriously.