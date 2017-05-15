President Trump top aides face sack

Donald Trump: Mulling the sack of some aides

President Trump is weighing a “huge reboot” in his White House staff after becoming disappointed with several aides, according to a report on Sunday.The shake-up could include White House press secretary Sean Spicer, top strategist Steve Bannon and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Axios reported.“He’s frustrated, and angry at everyone,” Axios quoted an unidentified confidant in the White House.“The advice he’s getting is to go big — that he has nothing to lose. The question now is how big and how bold. I’m not sure he knows the answer to that yet.”According to Fox News, Trump has complained about some Cabinet members touting their own accomplishments and or not praising him enough, the website reported, citing sources.“He’s frustrated and angry at everyone,” one of the sources said.