Arsenal Confirm Chamberlain’s Exit to Liverpool





Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: joins Liverpool from Arsenal

The London club did not reveal how much they pocketed from the sale. And they did not say whether they would do any new signing on the last day of the transfer window.



Embattled manager, Arsene Wenger, merely said ‘his phone has been red hot on transfer deadline day”.



Alex joined Arsenal six years ago from Southampton. He made 199 appearances and scored 20 goals.



“He helped us to three Emirates FA Cup victories, putting in a man-of-the-match performance in our semi-final win against Manchester City last season”, Arsenal said on their website.



“A year after his arrival from Southampton, ‘The Ox’ featured for England at Euro 2012 aged just 18. He currently has 27 senior caps for the Three Lions.



“We’d like to thank Alex for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future.



“The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes”, the Club said.



The Club also announced the departure of defender Kieran Gibbs to West Brom Albion.



“Kieran first joined us as a teenager in 2004, working his way up through our academy to become a mainstay of the first-team squad for a decade.



“Always a dependable and hardworking defender, Kieran made a total of 230 first-team appearances for Arsenal.



“Last season the 27-year-old skippered the side in the League Cup, and featured in a total of 22 matches”.



