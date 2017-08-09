English Premier League 2017/2018 Season Preview

Arsenal

With the Premier league 2017/2018 season starting this week August 11, 2017, Champions Chelsea kicks off their title defense with a home clash against Burnley while last season runner up, Tottenham Hotspur will open their campaign at the St. James’ Park against the promoted Newcastle United. Jose Mourinho of Manchester United and the Gunners enjoy home comfort on the opening weekend with Manchester entertaining West Ham and Arsene Wenger boys welcoming Leicester city to the Emirate Stadium. With Liverpool traveling to Watford and Crystal's palace welcoming promoted Huddersfield to the big time.Arsenal and Leicester city will officially open the 2017/2018 Premier League season at the Emirates Stadium on Friday when the new Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette figures to be a key player. Such a level of investment was an inferred acknowledgment from Arsenal about their lack of consistent firepower up front. It is a very sensible admission since Oliver Giroud, Danny Welbeck, and Theo Walcott have all been inconsistent when played through the middle. Spending such huge cash also showed the faith Gunners manager Arsene Wenger has in Lacazette to deliver the goals.Lukaku must prove he can justify the initial £75 million United paid to pry him away from Everton. Jose Mourinho has already made it clear he wants more from the attacker he once rejected when in charge of Chelsea. However, United’s problem last season was scoring against “lesser team.” A home draw against Stoke City, Burnley and Bournemouth proved particularly damaging. With Lukaku fondness for scoring against so-called “lesser” teams could just be what United need as they bid for the title during Mourinho’s second season in charge of the club.Antonio Conte Chelsea spent £100million signing striker Alvaro Morata and midfielder Bakayoko from Real Madrid and Monaco respectively. Antonio Conte has warned that the fitness level of his club-record signing needs to get better after featuring in pre- season and community shield against Arsenal. Morata made his first start for Chelsea in a 2-1 international champions cup defeat to Inter Millan in Singapore. And Conte accepted Morata has work to do on his fitness following the community shield display against Arsenal with a penalty miss. New signing Bakayoko is missing out of display for now due to injury. Chelsea believes Bakayoko is the natural replacement for Nemanja Matic, who left Chelsea for Manchester United in a £40 million deal.Pep Guardiola has plenty of options in his defensive line ahead of the new season, and there will be strong competition for places as the premier leagues kick off this weekend. With the addition of the French international Benjamin Mendy from Monaco for a fee of £52 million to their defensive line, and also Kyle Walker for a fee of £50 million from Tottenham Hotspur, who has been one of the best right backs in the premier league in recent the year. City also brought Danilo to the squad from Real Madrid for a fee of £26.5 million, with Danilo ability to play on both the right and left is a major asset to Guardiola after he allowed four full- back to leave. City have so many options to call upon out wide the new season with Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling will be jostling for spots on the flanks, while the new signing Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus can also do excellent jobs on either side.Liverpool on their way to success as Jurgen Klopp’s side have added some interesting players to his team. Fans are hopeful for Klopp’s team this season with the signing of Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita, Dominic Solanke and Virgil van Dijk. With Liverpool kicking off their 2017/2018 campaign against Watford in an away game this Sunday.Wayne Rooney is back to the club he emerged as a 16 years old boy wonder in 2002, now the 31 years is back to play for his former team in the 2017/2018 premier league season.