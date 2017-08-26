Hurricane Harvey: Trump Wants Quick Intervention

U.S. President Donald Trump has assured of rapid response to Hurricane Harvey currently ravaging Texas.





Trump: Wants quick response to Hurricane Harvey

Trump, in a series of tweets, noted that the devastating storm had been upgraded to a ‘Category 4’ storm by the National Hurricane Center.



“I have spoken w/ @GovAbbott of Texas and @LouisianaGov Edwards. Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey developments and here to assist as needed.”



“I encourage everyone in the path of #HurricaneHarvey to heed the advice and orders of their local and state officials.”



“Just arrived at Camp David, where I am monitoring the path and doings of Hurricane Harvey (as it strengthens to a Class 3). 125 MPH winds!”



“Storm turned Hurricane is getting much bigger and more powerful than projected. Federal Government is on site and ready to respond. Be safe!



“We will continue to monitor #HurricaneHarvey and the preparedness and response efforts of state, local and federal officials. I encourage people in the path of this dangerous storm to heed the advice and orders of their local and state officials,” Trump tweeted.



The National Hurricane Centre, in an advisory on Friday, warned Texans to prepare for “life-threatening flash flooding” especially around the Texas Gulf Coast.



“The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Hurricane Harvey to a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and is moving northwest at a speed of 8 miles an hour.



“The storm is about 45 miles outside of Corpus Christi,” the Centre said in an advisory.



The storm was expected to make landfall near Corpus Christi late Friday or early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said.



The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi issued a warning for southwestern Calhoun County in south Texas, urging residents to “TAKE COVER NOW!”



“Widespread destructive winds of 115 to 145 mph will spread across Calhoun County, Aransas County, Nueces County, San Patricio County, Refugio County, producing swaths of tornado-like damage.



“TAKE COVER NOW! Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to the safe room in your shelter. Take action now to protect your life!” the service said in an advisory.



The service had also issued a warning on Friday saying that parts of Texas “may be uninhabitable” for weeks or months after Hurricane Harvey unleashes what could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. since 2005.



