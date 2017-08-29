I have not dumped APC – Andy Uba





Sen. Andy Uba

The Senator representing Anambra senatorial district Sen Andy Uba has debunk the rumour of his defection from the All Progressive Congress, APC for a new party.



Uba while addressing newsmen at his country home in Uga, Anambra state, debunked rumours making the rounds that he planned to dump the APC for a new party.



In a statement issued by his media aide, Joseph Itazi, the senator stressed that he was still a supporter of the party irrespective of the outcome of the party’s primaries.



“Let’s put the record straight, I have no intention of leaving our great party APC for another party.



“I have always supported the party, so please people should stop spreading false news that I am planning to defect to another party.



“I am still a member APC,” Uba said.



Sen Uba emerged second with 931 votes at the just concluded APC primary election losing to Hon. Tony Nwoye.



Both Uba and Nwoye were members of the PDP before defecting to APC to pursue further political careers.



