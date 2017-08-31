Is Riyad Mahrez Headed to Chelsea?





Riyad Mahrez could be headed to Chelsea

The 26-year-old has been the subject of three bids from Italian club Roma since expressing his desire to leave the 2015-16 Premier League champions.



Roma’s third bid was said to be £32m and they have now ended their interest.



The FAF said Mahrez had been given permission to miss training to agree a deal before the transfer deadline.



Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea are also said to be interested in the winger, but Arsenal are not in contention, despite reports to the contrary.



A statement from the FAF said Mahrez “was authorised by the national coach Lucas Alcaraz and the Algerian Football Federation to make an express trip to Europe to formalise on Thursday his transfer to his new club.



The national team will fly without him on Thursday morning to Lusaka to face Zambia on Saturday.”



Mahrez was named the PFA Player of the Year after playing a key part in Leicester’s title-winning season.



He has featured in all three of the Foxes’ Premier League fixtures so far this term.



Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.

Riyad Mahrez has been allowed to leave the Algeria squad to “formalise” his move from Leicester City, according to the Algerian Football Federation (FAF).