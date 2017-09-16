Africa Needs Unity to Attract International Community

Nollywood actor John Okafor has advised countries to forge a more united African in order to attract the attention of the international community.





Africa: Nollywood actor John Okafor wants united continent

Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday that the process should start from individual countries through the sub-regions to the continental level.



“We need to be more united at a time like this to get the desired attention from the international community,” he said.



Okafor complained that media reports emanating from Africa were always about conflicts and disasters.



At the sub-regional levels, he said, that citizens should not need a visa to enter the countries.



“My vision is that Africa should go beyond that. Let there be an Africa without borders. If you are an African, you should get a visa at the point of entry.



“ Let us endeavour to become one united Africa. I am proposing one brother, one nation,” Okafor said.



The artiste also canvassed a common currency on the continent, saying Africa has the abundant natural and human resources to support its economy.



“The African Union should champion this cause and ensure that the continent is formidable, united and gets the desired attention from the rest of the world.



“ Africa is not far from Europe. We can do so many things together for the benefit of our people,” the actor said.



