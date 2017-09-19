Falconets Will Overcome Tanzania in Dar-es-Salaam — Gov. Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki believes the Falconets have what it takes to defeat their Tanzanian counterparts in the second of the 2018 Women’s U-20 World Cup qualifier.





Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki

Obaseki, who rewarded the team with a cash of N5 million after defeating Tanzania 3-0 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Saturday, stated that coach Christopher Danjuma’s team would make Nigeria proud in Dar-es-Salaam.



“Certainly, we hope to hosts the Falconets again. This is the first time in a long while we are hosting a national team,” Obaseki said.



“Edo state government believes in engaging youths through sports and hosting the girls will encourage other young ones to emulate them by building their talents.



“The standard of the match was very high and simply incredible. I was very impressed with the pace, style and accuracy of our girls.



“Certainly, they can see they are much better side – just that they need to be a lot more confident, stable and definitely, they are going to win in Tanzania.



“The donation is a token of support from the state government to the players for making us proud beating Tanzania and motivate them to win the second leg. We will be happy to welcome more teams in Benin.”

