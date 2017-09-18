NNPC to Motorists: No Panic Buying of Fuel

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has advised motorists across the country not to engage in any panic buying of petroleum products.





NNPC says Nigeria has over 48 day petrol in stock

NNPC assures that the Corporation has in stock, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol, sufficient to serve the nation for 48 days.



Similarly, there is in stock, sufficient quantity of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) as well as Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) to serve the country.



Motorists are further enjoined to report any challenge they may have in the course of purchasing to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) which is statutorily empowered to deal with such issues.



DPR has offices located in all parts of the country.



The government is working assiduously to arrive at an amicable resolution of outstanding issues with the industry unions.



