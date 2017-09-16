Nollywood Actor Drums Support For Local Fashion

Nollywood actor, Ramsey Noah, has called on Nigerians to appreciate and patronize indigenous fashion designers to move the fashion industry forward.





Ramsey Noah showcases women fashion

The veteran actor made the when he addressed guests at the Tozali African Fashion and cultural week on Friday in Abuja.



“It is good we love and appreciate our own designers. We have the best in the world and by patronising them, the industry will experience positive change for the better.



“Let us wear our own and show the world that we have it all,” Noah said.



The event showcased models on the run way in works of fashion designers from Nigeria and Ghana.



The event was put together by Maimuna Abubakar, publisher of Tozali Magazine.



Some of the designers are, Hauwa Katu with her “Just Quilts” designs, Bilkisu Audu with her “B-Gorgeous” designs and Maria Valhagan from Ghana with her “Maria ValHagan designs.



Similarly, Oluwafemi Babalola, a body art artiste showcased his dexterity of African arts on the body of models.



Babalola said that body art which trended in Africa during the precolonial era was going into extinction and as such he went into it.



“Body arts is the special design on the body of an individual to give it the African features as done in Africa many years ago.”



High points of the occasion were musical performances by a London based Cameronian entertainer, Valentine and also Ajuma, a Nigerian music artist.



Abubakar appreciated the guests, designers and models adding that the event was an opportunity to showcase African fashion to the world.



The event will continue on Saturday with more fashion designers showcasing their designs.



