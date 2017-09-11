Pope Francis injured in Colombia

Pope Francis sustained minor injuries on Sunday when he lost his balance and bumped his head against a vehicle barrier while riding in the popemobile during his visit to Cartagena, Colombia.

Pope Francis with his injured face

The popemobile, is a customized vehicle designed with bulletproof glass designed to protect the pope while he greets crowds.The 80-year-old Catholic Pontiff appeared to be leaning outside a glass panel in front of him when the vehicle stopped and his face made contact with the barrier.He bruised his cheekbone and cut his left eyebrow with blood staining his white cassock following the incident.A spokesman for the pope confirmed the injuries, which were captured on video, saying he has a wound on his cheekbone and eyebrow but he is “fine.” He is receiving “ice treatment,” the spokesman added.Pope Francis has been visiting Colombia since Wednesday, making stops in the cities of Bogota, Medellin and Cartagena.He left Colombia also on Sunday after appealing to the country to “untie the knots of violence” following a 50-year civil war.