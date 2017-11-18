INEC Monitors Collation of Results in Anambra Guber Election

Candidates of the major political parties voted in their various wards on Saturday as INEC gave assurance it would remain vigilant in collation of results.





APC candidate Tony Nwoye votes

INEC said at the end of the voting, it would remain watchful until the announcement of the final result and winner of the Anambra governorship election.



INEC Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the commission would continue to ensure that all the processes of the election went down well.



“Election can be manipulated at any stage, so we have to be vigilant until the final result is collated and the winner is announced by the commission.



“The collation of result from the units to the state level is on going. Until the final result is announced INEC remain vigilant to ensure that the people’s votes count.



“So we are still vigilant at every stage,” Osase Uzzi said.



He assured that all cast vote would be properly recorded, transmitted and collated at the end of the day.



On the general assessment of the election, Osase-Uzzi said the voting process was generally peaceful and was in accordance with plan, except for the late commencement of poll in some few units.



He added that the commission was however investigating the cause of such late commencement of voting in affected few polling units.



“Generally the election has been peaceful and we are very happy. The turnout look to me better than the last two previous governorship elections.”



On the allegation that there was no election at Okpoko in Ogbaru and Umudim in Nnewi North council areas, Osase-Uzzi said the matter was also been investigated by the commission with a view to find appropriate solution to the problem.



“It is being investigated and i think it has to do with late arrival or shortage of materials.



“The matter was resolved but a beat late. The community was saying we should reschedule the election in the affected unit to tomorrow, but we are looking at the best option,” he added.



Reports say the governorship election witnessed impressive turnout of voters at most of the polling units.



Voters were seen in most of the polling units visited as early as 7.30 a.m. waiting to be attended to by the electoral officials.



Security officials were present in all the polling units visited.



At Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area, the country home of Gov. Willie Obiano, the governor said he was happy with the massive turnout of voters.



Obiano urged the people yet to come out to do so, noting that effective participation by the people was the only way they could support the advancement of democracy.



The APC governorship candidate, Dr Tony Nwoye, also told newsmen that the turnout was high and impressive.



In Oyi, Orumba North and South, Awka South local government areas as well as Onitsha, NAN correspondents report that the turnout was high in the polling units visited.



Meanwhile, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association Election Working Group, told NAN in Onitsha that the poll began on a good note.



The Coordinator of the group, Mr Adewale Ademola, said that the materials arrived and all the materials, including ballot boxes, card readers and results sheets were intact.



Ademola said the card readers were all in good working condition and that the election was smooth.





