Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City Win Big

Liverpool continued their push towards the English Premier League’s top four after Mohamed Salah scored two superb goals in a 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.





Liverpool FC players: emphatic victory over Southampton

Salah broke former striker Robbie Fowler’s club record and became the first Liverpool player to score nine goals in his opening 12 league games.



He eclipsed Fowler’s tally of eight after a superb shot from 20 metres followed by a cool close-range finish in the first half.



Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho made it 3-0 midway through the second half when he swept home a rebound after goalkeeper Fraser Foster parried a fierce Roberto Firmino shot into his path.



The result left Liverpool fifth on 22 points from 12 games after they maintained their unbeaten run at Anfield in all competitions this season.



Southampton are 14th with 13 points, four above the relegation zone.



Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez earned Arsenal a convincing 2-0 English Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, in an early kick-off.



Mustafi opened the scoring with a superb 36th-minute header and Sanchez doubled the advantage five minutes later with a close-range strike.



The hosts started the better and Alexandre Lacazette should have done better than scoop a right-footed shot from the edge of the box high and wide in the fifth minute.



Harry Kane fired straight at Petr Cech a minute later but Arsenal remained the more potent attacking force.



They almost took the lead when Hector Bellerin’s 10th-minute cross only just missed Lacazette’s toe.



Tottenham were operating solely on the counter and went close twice in quick succession.



Christian Eriksen scraped the outside of the post in the 33rd minute, before Kane’s deflected header was saved by Cech.



They were made to pay in the 36th minute, following a disputed foul from Davinson Sanchez on Alexis Sanchez.



Ozil floated the resulting free kick into the box and Mustafi found the top corner with a brilliant guided header.



The hosts were now buoyant and doubled the lead five minutes later with another raid down the right flank.



Lacazette was fed by Bellerin and cut back for Sanchez, who made a mess of his first touch but lofted his second high into the net from a tight angle.



Manchester City did not disappoint as they recorded an impressive away 2-0 victory against Leicester City.



The Pep Guardiola tutored side recorded its 16th consecutive win in all competitions, with Gabriel Jesus’ netting the first goal.



His goal came from David Silva’s pass, after the Spaniard was sent through by Raheem Sterling’s disguised through ball just before the end of a wasteful first half.



After the break, Harry Maguire struck the post for Leicester via Fabian Delph’s deflection but Kevin de Bruyne’s thumping finish from Leroy Sane’s cut-back 22 seconds later put City firmly in control at the top of the English Premier League table with 34 points.





