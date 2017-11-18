Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle: Paul Pogba Shines on Return in Comfortable Win

Manchester United came from behind to win in fine style on a night they welcomed Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to action.





Manchester United players celebrates Paul Pogba's goal

The visitors took the lead early on through Dwight Gayle's tidy finish from inside the box after fine work by DeAndre Yedlin, but Anthony Martial levelled with a header from man-of-the-match Pogba's cross.



Ashley Young then found the head of Chris Smalling for the hosts' second, before Pogba capped his comeback with a close-range finish from Marcus Rashford's clever header across goal.



Romelu Lukaku ended his seven-game goal drought by finishing into the roof of the net (70), and a good day for Man Utd ended with Ibrahimovic playing 13 minutes after his return from a lengthy injury.



The result means United stay eight points behind leaders Manchester City after 12 games, while Newcastle are 11th, five points off the drop zone.



Newcastle started the brighter, and were ahead on 14 minutes. Yedlin's cut back from a fine run down the right flank fell into the path of Gayle after Victor Lindelof's costly slip, and the striker steered the ball in off the far post from 12 yards.



Jacob Murphy struck just wide from an angle minutes later as Newcastle found gaps in the hosts' defence, but Martial got Man Utd back on terms with a far-post header from Pogba's fine lifted cross from the right.



It was 2-1 on the stroke of half-time through Smalling, who headed home from close range at the far post after Young's superb ball from a short corner.



Isaac Hayden then struck straight at David De Gea after going one-on-one inside the box, but it was 3-1 after the break as Pogba cleaned up from a few yards out after Marcus Rashford's deft, unselfish header across goal from Lukaku's cross.



De Gea then did well to tip away Murphy's long-range effort, but Man Utd gained a three-goal cushion through Lukaku, the striker smashing into the roof of the goal from 12 yards after a one-two with Juan Mata.



The Old Trafford crowd gave Ibrahimovic a huge ovation as he came on with 13 minutes remaining, and he nearly ended the night with a goal, only to see his scissor-kick beaten away by Rob Elliot.





