CHAN 2018: Hosts Morocco Overcome Libya, Reach First-Ever Final

Hosts Morocco have qualified for the final of this year’s Total Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) after edging Libya 3-1 after extra-time in the semi-final on Wednesday in Casablanca.
This is Morocco’s first ever final appearance in CHAN since they made their debut in 2014 in South Africa where they lost 4-3 to Nigeria in the quarter-finals.
They become the first host nation to make it to the final since the tournament began in Côte d’Ivoire in 2009.
Tournament top scorer, Ayoub El Kaabi, gave Morocco the lead in the 73rd minute after heading in a cross from the left.
Libya equalised in the 86th minute through Abdulrahman Khalleefah who struck into an empty net following an error by the Moroccan keeper whose attempt to dribble a Libyan player in the box went horribly wrong.
El Kaabi scored his second goal to make it 2-1 in the seventh minute of extra-time as he slot the ball into an empty net from a deflected corner after he was left unmarked.
And with three minutes left in second half extra-time, Walid El Karti made the game safe for Morocco as he converted from the penalty spot to end the game 3-1.
El Kaabi has now taken his goals tally at this year’s edition to eight.
Morocco will now face Nigeria in Sunday’s final.
Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.
No comments
Post a Comment