Nigerian Stars to Watch at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Alex Iwobi - Arsenal

Alex Iwobi has had an underwhelming season at Arsenal but that is as a result of the poor performances of the team as a whole. However, despite his underwhelming performances at club level during the past 8 months, Iwobi has performed superbly whenever he puts on the Super Eagles jersey. Nigeria will be hoping that Iwobi replicates his impressive form with the national team at the World Cup if Nigeria is to progress to the later stages of the competition.

Victor Moses - Chelsea

After struggling in his first years at Chelsea that saw him being loaned to different Premier League teams, Victor Moses finally broke into the Chelsea first team last season under the stewardship of Antonio Conte and has not looked back since. Moses was instrumental in Chelsea’s title-winning side last year and has proved his worth this season as Chelsea have a better win record with Moses in the team. Going into the World Cup, Nigeria needs the pace, power,and trickery of Moses if they are to leave an impression. The prayers for all Nigerian and African football fans will be for Moses’ fitness as he has struggled in recent months with injuries.



Wilfred Ndidi - Leicester City

Any team that successfully wins tournaments need to have a solid back and a solid defensive midfielder. That is where Wilfred Ndidi comes into the mix. Ndidi came to Leicester City as a replacement for the midfield maestro, Ngolo Kante. Many thought the young Nigerian would find the shoes too big to fill but that hasn’t been the case as Ndidi has slotted perfectly into the Leicester team. This season, Ndidi is one of the best tacklers and ball interceptors demonstrating how good he is. That’s the form many expect Ndidi to have when the World Cup starts, he has to shield his defence effectively if Nigeria is to progress to the later stages of the competition.

Kelechi Iheanacho - Leicester City

Iheanacho joined Leicester City with a good reputation from Manchester City. Many expected him to partner James Vardy upfront but that hasn’t been the case. Iheanacho has been restricted to the Leicester bench but that hasn’t stopped him from scoring wherever he gets that odd game. Iheanacho is currently among the top goal scorers in the FA Cup and Nigeria needs his clinical goal-scoring prowess come June.