Diddy Longs to Visit ‘Motherland’ Nigeria in Wizkid Link-up

Diddy is worth $825 million and held the number one spot as Forbes’s Richest Hip-Hop Act for seven consecutive years before being toppled by Jay-Z in February.Diddy, who is best known for his hit song ‘Bad Boy For Life’, shared a video on his Instagram page @diddy on Friday following Wizkid’s visit to his home.He said, “Hit me with some love… Some positive vibrations from the mother land.“Be clear… Be clear y’all know I’m coming back home.“I’m coming back while I’m looking young and pretty too, I ain’t gonna wait too long. I’m coming back while I look young and pretty,” Diddy said.Wizkid, who is currently on an international social tour, has been spotted with Drake in London.On his visit to the United States, he has also been seen in the company of superstars like DJ Khaled, producer Metro Boomin and singer Fergie.In February 2014, Wizkid became the first ever Nigerian musician to have over one million followers on Twitter.He went on to become the first Afro-beat artiste to appear in the 2018 Guinness World Records, for his contribution to Drake’s hit song ‘One Dance’.The 28-year- old recently sold out the O2 hall in London; and is set to release a much anticipated album ‘Made In Lagos’ later in 2018.