Ganduje Sets up Committee to Reconcile Aggrieved APC Members

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has inaugurated a 12-man high-powered committee to reconcile all aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.‎





Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

Ganduje inaugurated the committee at the Government House, Kano on Sunday, according to the Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar.



The committee is chaired by ‎Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), Speaker of the State Assembly, Kabiru Rurum,. Yusuf Ata, Gen Jafaru Isah (rtd) and Amb. Kabiru Rabi’u, Sabo NAN on and Dr Maikano Rabi’u.



Others are Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, Barrister Umar Danlasan, Garba Yusuf Abubakar and Amadu Haruna Zago as members, while Musa Salihu Riruwai would serves as the Secretary of the Committee.‎



The committee would forge unity among party members and also resolve some misunderstandings that cropped up after the recently concluded primary elections in the state.



“The committee will reconcile our party members as a result of the emergence of some few issues after the conduct of the primary elections, excluding Presidential and Gubernatorial primaries of which we had single candidate for each of the two positions.



“Normal misunderstanding as seen after the primaries in the state are normally unavoidable in democracy. Particularly in the practice of party politics,” Ganduje said.



“The committee will come up with a strategy that will bring in amicable reconciliation of the party members as we are approaching general elections”, he added.



‎The committee was given two weeks to submit its report to government for further action.



Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.