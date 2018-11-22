AWCON 2018: Super Falcons Humiliate Zambia’s Shepolopolo 4-0

Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS Nigeria 2 1 0 1 4 1 +3 3 Zambia 2 1 0 1 5 4 +1 3 South Africa 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 Equatoria Guinea 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0

The defending champions, who lost their opening match on Sunday, bounced back into contention with an emphatic win which sent them to the top of the group’s table, at least temporarily.Desire Oparanozie scored the opening goal for a 1-0 half-time lead, while Francesca Ordega added the second goal minutes into the second half.Oparanozie soon added another goal to make it 3-0, while substitute Amarachi Okoronkwo put the icing on the cake with her goal to make it 4-0.The win helped Nigeria to dislodge Zambia at the head of Group B table, ahead of the South Africa versus Equatorial Guinea match which comes up later in the day.The Falcons will now take on Equatorial Guinea in their final group phase match on Saturday, while the Shepolopolo face South Africa on the same day.The group’s top two teams will advance to the semi-finals.Below is the group’s current table: