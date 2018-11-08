Be Aware of the Power of the Handbag

You see, the fact that your dress is not complete without your handbag shows that there is indeed some power attached to it. How much super power is attached to it you may ask? Well dear reader you are about to find out soon. You can find most ladies without other forms of clothing, but hardly without their handbags, especially when going to an important occasion or party.
Some people say that ladies use bags due to the fact that they don't have anywhere else to keep their wallet and other stuff, when you are a guy it's a lot easier to put something in to your jeans pocket. These kinds of people keep saying that if the ladies had pockets they wouldn't carry handbags. But this is not the complete picture at all. Even though you may think a lady needs a handbag to put away items, like cash and additional things, girls use bags as part of their dress.
Their dress will simply not be complete when they don't carry their bags. And this is not just any kind of handbag but the right handbag for the right dressing. From queens, first ladies, senators and business ladies. Most powerful women are never seen without their handbags. Powerful men can be found many times without their purses, but never powerful ladies. This certainly tells us that there is a world of power connected to a woman's handbag. So, you should never be found anywhere without your handbag. And your bag should always complement your dress.
You should know by now that handbags absolutely contain super powers. Don't be surprised that it is one of the reasons why the men can't help staring at you when you are fully dressed and carrying your handbag!
No comments
Post a Comment