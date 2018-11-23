NANS Mourns as 11 UNIMAID Students Die in Road Accident

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Friday expressed sadness over the death of 11 students of University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) in an auto accident on Tuesday.





University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), main gate

A total of 11 students of UNIMAID died in the accident on Nov. 20 on their way to Damaturu from Maiduguri following the ASUU strike.



The National Public Relations Officer of NANS, Mr Best Okereafor, gave the condolence in a statement issued in Enugu on Friday.



He stated that “NANS mourns the fallen Nigerian students and in same vain attribute the demise to the ongoing Academic Staff Unions of Universities (ASUU) strike.



“NANS believes that if the strike was not ongoing; the students would have been in school, studying.



“NANS is calling on the Federal Government to save our future and consider the souls of these fallen innocent Nigerian students often told that they are the leaders of tomorrow. Can we lead in grave?



“In as much as we believe in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, NANS is on this sad note, calling on Federal Government to make students happy by meeting the demands of the striking ASUU and Colleges of Education lecturers without further delay.”



According to him, ASUU should not politicise the industrial action but consider the lives of Nigerian students by shifting grounds.



“We appreciate the ASUU agitations as some are students oriented and we are part of the struggle as we are most affected as well.”

Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.