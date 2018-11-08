NUPENG Plans 1000 Capacity Trailer Park in Delta

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) is to construct a 1000 capacity trailer park equipped with fuel stations in Delta state.





Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa with NUPENG President in Asaba

National President of NUPENG, Prince William Akporeha disclosed this on Wednesday when he led a delegation of the Union’s executives on a courtesy visit to the Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa.



The NUPENG President also used the opportunity to infor the governor that the union had nominated him to receive an award of excellence at its 40th anniversary celebration.



“The leadership of our great union on our 40th anniversary celebration find you worthy and deserving of special award of excellent services to Delta State, the workers in particular and providing conducive and enabling environment for the growth and development of Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry,” he said.



Speaking later, Governor Okowa commended the union for its plan to construct the trailer park stressing that it was a laudable and well needed project.



He however used the opportunity to charge NUPENG and other trade unions to ensure that their unionism is channeled towards the development of the country.



According to the governor, all hands must be on deck for the development of the nation.



“If all the states are developed, the country will be developed.”



“As a state, we are labour friendly, we work in partnership with labour and this partnership has been beneficial to labour, government and people of the state, especially in terms of peace and development,” the governor stated.



“I am glad with this partnership you are extending to us to build a tanker park and filling stations, because, it will create jobs for our youths, reduce the level of accident and traffic nightmare in the Warri area, beautify our cities and increase our revenue base.”



“It would also be good for our motorists that NUPENG will have petrol stations as petroleum products will be available always,” he stated while congratulating the Union on its 40th year anniversary.



Governor Okowa, also, accepted to receive an award of excellence from the Union and appealed to oil companies to encourage Unionism for mutual benefits.



