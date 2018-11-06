Saraki Pays Condolence Visit to Late Anenih’s Family

The president of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, paid a condolence visit to the family of late Chief Tony Anenih.
The president of the Senate’s entourage was received by Tony Jr., the son of the late former Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees.
In a tweet on his twitter handle @bukolasaraki, he said: “This morning, we visited the home of the late Chief Tony Anenih, who passed away last week.
|Saraki signing the condolence register at the residence of late Chief Tony Anenih
Saraki accompanied by his deputy Ike Ekweremadu and other senators visited the home of the late statesman.
|Saraki with other senators speaking with son of Late Chief Tony Anenih
“I reminded his son, Tony Jr., of the immense contributions of his father to our party, PDP, and our great nation. He will be missed.”
Anenih was a former minister of works and Chairman of PDP Board of trustees. He died at the age of 85.
