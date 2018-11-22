Singer Banky W to Auction SUV For Charity



“Also, it is a 2008 Range Rover Sport, not a 1999. Amen and Lol. Oh, and additionally, it’s currently for sale to the highest bidder.



“I had decided last month that I’d sell it, and whatever I got for it, I’d hand over to the “Vocational School for the Blind” in Oshodi and the “Pink Oak Cancer Trust Fund.’’





The car had been a subject of ridiculed when two ladies released a video `dragging and stalking’ Banky on social media for driving an old car in spite of his class and status.The music star and actor disclosed this in a video posted on his Instagram page, stating that the car had served him for nine years and it was time to let it go for charity course.He said that the money would be donated to “Vocational School for the Blind” in Oshodi, Lagos and the “Pink Oak Cancer Trust Fund”.