|Zimbabwe ex-minister arrested for criminal abuse of office
He was accompanied to the police station by his lawyers, including Selby Hwacha, instructing Advocates Thembi Magwalina and Brian Hungwe, on his return from China.
A minister during former President Robert Mugabe’s tenure and also roped into Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cabinet after last November’s coup, Mandiwanzira allegedly picked Megawatt Company, a company he reportedly has interests in, to do consultancy work for State-owned telecommunications firm NetOne without going to tender.
