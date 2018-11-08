



Zimbabwe ex-minister arrested for criminal abuse of office

He was accompanied to the police station by his lawyers, including Selby Hwacha, instructing Advocates Thembi Magwalina and Brian Hungwe, on his return from China.



A minister during former President Robert Mugabe’s tenure and also roped into Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cabinet after last November’s coup, Mandiwanzira allegedly picked Megawatt Company, a company he reportedly has interests in, to do consultancy work for State-owned telecommunications firm NetOne without going to tender.



Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.

Former information, communication, technology, postal and courier services minister Supa Mandiwanzira was arrested on allegations of criminal abuse of office after he single-handedly engaged Megawatt Company to do consultancy work without due process.