Atiku, Ezekwesili Sign Peace Accord

Less than 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari signed a peace accord ahead of 2019 elections, the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who was absent at the ceremony has also signed the document.





Atiku signs peace accrod

The candidate of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Obiageli Ezekwesili who also did not attend the ceremony on Tuesday on Wednesday also signed the peace accord.



The candidates in separate visits on Wednesday signed the Peace Accord at the office of the National Peace Committee (NPC) in Abuja.



Atiku, while signing the peace accord said that he is committed to free, fair and credible election.



He also commended President Buhari for signing the peace deal and urged him to sign the electoral act amendment bill into law to demonstrate his willingness to ensure free and fair elections



Those who accompanied Atiku to the signing event include his running mate Peter Obi; the PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus; former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel; among others.



Ezekwesili while signing the agreement also called on President Buhari to sign the electoral act amendment bill saying that is the only way to assure Nigerians that he is ready for free and fair elections in 2019.



Although Atiku reported that he was not invited to the ceremony, a member of the NPC, Bishop Matthew Kukah, insisted that Atiku was invited for the signing ceremony.



The National Peace Accord is convened by eminent Nigerians and led by a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.



President Buhari at the signing of peace accord in Abuja by presidential candidates of all political parties ahead of the 2019 elections, implored stakeholders to work towards successful and peaceful conduct of the elections, as the world is focused on Nigeria.



