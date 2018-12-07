FRSC Conducts Psychiatric Test on Traffic Offenders

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Edo says it will soon commence an Emotional Psychological Evaluation (EPE) for all traffic offenders in the state.





FRSC officials on duty

The state Sector Commander, Mr Anthony Oko, made this known during the flag-off of the Ember Months Safety Campaign in Auchi, Edo, on Friday.



Oko said any driver who contravened traffic laws would be arrested and referred to a psychiatric centre to ascertain the state of his mind.



“Any driver that violates traffic laws will be arrested and thereafter referred to a government hospital for psychiatric test,” he said.



Okon said the task of ensuring that the roads, especially the highways, were accident free was a major challenge facing government, and that the commission was working hard to minimise road accidents.



Speaking on preparations for a traffic free holiday during the Yuletide, the sector commander said officers had been positioned at strategic locations on the road where bottleneck was usually experienced.



He added that towing trucks and ambulances had also been provided in case of any road accident.



“I want to assure you that we will have a great number of officers and special marshals everywhere during the period.



“We are going to man the road 24 hours in case of any eventuality, as we are approaching the Yuletide, we will do much better than the previous years and we are definately going to reduce road traffic crash within Edo,” he said.



Earlier, the Auchi Unit Commander, Mr Moses Bature, cautioned drivers to imbibe the culture of defensive driving in order to arrive safely at their destinations.



“It is our collective responsibility to work in order to restore sanity on our roads.



“Safe driving, safe arrival on the highway can only be achieved when we come together as stakeholders and partners to fight the menace claiming the lives of our people on the road.



“We appeal to all road users to ensure they comply with all traffic rules and regulations, and maintain their vehicles for safe driving and safe arrival in this Yuletide and beyond,” he said.

