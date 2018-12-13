NFVCB Executive Director Appears in Court For Stealing Generator Set

Adedayo Thomas, the Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censor Board (NFVCB), who police accused of stealing a generator set, has appeared in a Wuse Zone 6 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja.





Adedayo Thomas of NFVCB: arraigned at Wuse Magistrate Court

According to a First Information Report (FIR), made available to NAN on Thursday, the police charged Thomas with stealing.



The police prosecutor, Mr Godwin Ochai, informed the court that the defendant allegedly carried out the act on Feb. 6, 2017 at the Lagos Zonal office of the board.



According to Ochai, the defendant dishonestly broke the fence of the zonal office of the board, took the 500KVA generator set without the consent of the office.



The prosecutor added that the defendant also did not inform the Federal Ministry of Information which was the parent ministry of the board before carrying the object.



Ochai said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 286 of the Penal Code and also punishable under section 287 of the same law, CAP 705 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), 2004.



Meanwhile, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and was admitted to bail to the tune of N200, 000 by Senior Magistrate Ahmed Ndajiwo.



According to the Magistrate, the defendant is to produce a reasonable and reliable surety who must be resident within the court jurisdiction with a define address.



The Magistrate said that the address of the surety must be verified by the prosecution counsel and adjourned the matter till Jan. 28.

