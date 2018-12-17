Afropop sensation, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid thrilled his fans with great performance at a concert in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday night.





Wizkid thrills Abuja revellers in sold-out concert

Thousands of Abuja residents thronged out in their numbers to see the show tagged ‘Wizkid Live In Concert’.



The event, held at Transcorp Hilton and organised by Play Network, caused a traffic gridlock at the Wuse area as revellers turned out in thousands to watch the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner perform.



In his electrifying performance, Wizkid took the crowd on a memory ride, singing his hit songs from the early ‘Tease Me’ and ‘Ojuelegba’ to newest ‘Soco’.



The mostly-reserved Abuja crowd was obviously loosened up at the concert as they sang along at the top of their voices and danced while he performed.



Reacting to the concert, guests took to social media to appreciate Wizkid for the performance.



@Dres_knowsbest tweeted, “I’ve waited 5 years to see @wizkidayo live and it was amazing!! Thank u wizzes for grabbing my phone!”



@PaulGaje said, “@wizkidayo made my night. Please come again.”



@ZhinnEmmanuel tweeted, “Thank you so much @wizkidayo That was amazing.”

NAN reports that the concert comes after Wizkid’s performance in Port Harcourt on Friday.



He is set to perform at ‘Wizkid Experience’ on Dec. 19 and ‘Made in Lagos’ concert on Dec. 23. (NAN)

Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.