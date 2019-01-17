Prof. Chukwunonso Ejike, a researcher at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi, says he has developed a local remedy for diabetes mellitus.





Scientist claims local remedy for diabetes

He made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday on the sidelines of the ongoing Technology and Innovation Expo 2019 holding in Enugu.



Diabetes mellitus is a disease in which the body’s ability to produce or respond to the hormone insulin is impaired, resulting in abnormal metabolism of carbohydrates and elevated level of glucose (sugar) in the blood.



Organised yearly by Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to encourage interaction among researchers, inventors, innovators and investors, the Science and Technology Expo is to largely commercialise research results from the country’s tertiary institutions.



The theme for the 2019 expo is “Science, Technology and Innovation for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Growth.”



Ejike said that the remedy product known as the VOG Tea was one of six products exhibited by the university at the Expo, invented in 2018 after four years of intensive research.



The don, who is the Dean, Basic Medical Sciences in the institution, said that the tea was produced from three culinary vegetables, noting that the process of patenting the product had already begun and would soon be in the market.



He added that “I thank the university authority for supporting every effort so far made to develop and produce the tea.



“I want to appeal to investors to partner with us to get it to the market place at the minimum best price.”



The researcher said that Nigerian scholars had the capacity to compete with their peers in developed economies, adding that to achieve this, however, they needed to be funded.



He added that he was motivated to go into the research due to increasing incidences of diabetes mellitus in the country, especially in urban areas.



He said “our interest in developing this tea was to find out how to help our people manage diabetes mellitus.



“We thought of local remedies that could be cheap and identified these vegetables. We did clinical tests and collected data on the vegetables and confirmed that making tea from the vegetables could be of great benefit to sufferers of diabetes mellitus.



“Constant consumption of the tea will ensure that the glucose concentration will not overshoot the normal level.”



The dean said that the product would also help people at risk of getting diabetes.



He said that the usage of the VOG Tea by those at risk would ensure that they never developped it.



