America’s Kevin Hart buys artwork of Kaduna-based Eli Waduba



Am a Nigerian, based in kaduna. Am a hyperrealism PENCIL Artist, I hope to become like @Harinzeyart . Please Retweet, let @KevinHart4real see it, thank you pic.twitter.com/oYYUQxbK5e February 25, 2019

The post, has since gathered over 13,000 retweets and 42,000 likes with fellow Nigerians posting the artwork on their social media pages to catch Hart’s attention.He finally responded and offered the artist more work. He said, “I see it and I want to purchase it.“I also want to support you and your amazing talent by giving you a fee to do a pencil drawing of 3 of my celebrity friends that I can gift it to. DM your info and let’s get to work!”Nigerians, that have followed the campaign from the beginning went on to congratulate Waduba and thank Hart for supporting the artist.@Knaikky tweeted, “Your gift have brought you before a king, Congratulations. Hardwork and Dilligence still pays.”@Misterfreebiez said, “This Eli Waduba and Kevin hart story still shows we still have hard working people in this country.”@Mosopemi said, “Thank you! On behalf of Eli, we say thank you, Kevin!”@Oladesy tweeted, “for recognizing this pure talent and acknowledging it, we Nigerians say thank you. God bless you big!”There has been a rising of hyperrealistic artists in Nigeria with an online community called ‘We Are Nigerian Creatives’.