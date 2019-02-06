Atiku promises to restore peace to Borno

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has promised practical measures to end Boko Haram insurgency and restore peace to Borno, if elected.





Atiku speaking during the rally in Borno

Atiku gave the assurance at the PDP residential rally on Wednesday in Maiduguri.



He said that if given the mandate, he would adopt effective security programmes to end insurgency, protect lives and property as well as enhance peace-building processes in the region.



Atiku said that he would initiate programmes to fast track rehabilitation, resettlement of displaced communities and address humanitarian crisis caused by the insurgency.



He added that the party had sound manifestos to reinvigorate agriculture, education, reduce poverty, enhance employment generation and create wealth.





“I will implement sound programmes to stimulate sustainable rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced communities. I will ensure safe return of displaced persons to their homes.



“We will implement practical programmes to transform agriculture and education to empower the youths and women for the improvement of social and economic status of the people,” Atiku said.



He called on security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the conduct of transparent, free, fair and credible elections.



He also called on the electorate to vote for the PDP and its candidates, to enable the party win election at all levels.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally was attended by thousands of supporters including the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Imam, chairman of the party, Alhaji Zannan Gaddama, chieftains and candidates of the party.



NAN reports that Atiku’s campaign train had earlier held similar rally in Damaturu, Yobe.

